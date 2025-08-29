Deadline for Mhada applications extended till Sept 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the MHADA lottery till September 8, informed MHADA’s Chief Officer Dattatray Navale.

In connection with the advertisement released in June 2025 for 1,341 flats and plots, MHADA has granted an extension of eight days for submitting applications under various schemes at Nakshatrawadi, Ambejogai, Chikalthana, Satara, and Deolai. Applicants can now pay the deposit amount online and submit their applications till 11.59 pm on September 8.

The lottery draw will be held on October 1 at the District Planning Committee Hall, Collector’s Office, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Applicants are advised to visit https://housing.mhada.gov.in or https://www.mhada.gov.in for filling the online application, Navale appealed.