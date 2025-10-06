Deadly cough syrup traced by drug administration across locations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Incidents of child deaths due to the deadly cough syrup Coldrif have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted inspections at various locations to trace the syrup. However, according to Assistant Commissioner of FDA, Shyam Sale the syrup was not found anywhere.

On Monday, the FDA inspected the district council’s medicine store, the municipal workers’ hospital, and five wholesale sellers. In addition, inquiries were made with various vendors over the phone. The inspection team included Shyam Sale, Assistant Commissioner (Rural) Jeevan Jadhav, and Drug Inspector Manoj Paithane, who actively participated in the efforts.