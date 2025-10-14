Deadly liquor manufacturer detained in Nagpur prison

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After notorious criminals and local gangsters, now those involved in the illegal production and sale of deadly liquor are also facing strict action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

A resident of CIDCO N-7, Vidyavanta Bhange, who was manufacturing and selling toxic liquor mixed with chemicals such as chloral hydrate, has been detained in Nagpur Central Prison for one year under MPDA. This information was shared by the Senior Police Inspector of the Crime Branch, Sambhaji Pawar.

Bhange has multiple prior offenses registered for producing and smuggling spurious liquor. He was reportedly making and selling a harmful mix of chemical-laced toddy and “Shindi” liquor in areas such as Mukunwadi, Chikalthana, and Naregaon, posing a serious threat to public health.

Despite repeated action by the State Excise Department, Bhange continued his illegal activities without reform. Recognizing the public danger, State Excise Superintendent Abhinav Balure and Deputy Superintendent Gunaji Kshirsagar brought the matter to the attention of Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, who immediately directed the Crime Branch to proceed under MPDA.

Inspector Sambhaji Pawar, along with Excise Inspectors Anand Chaudhari, Gopinath Patil, and Snehal Kedare, submitted the proposal for preventive detention. On October 13, Commissioner Pravin Pawar approved the proposal and issued orders to detain Bhange in Nagpur Central Prison.

Police officials have warned that this action marks the beginning of a strict crackdown on illegal liquor manufacturing, sale, and smuggling across the city and district under the provisions of the MPDA Act.