Deadly spurious liquor smuggled from Dhule, during elections;

1,248 liquor bottles seized: action by state excise department

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a shocking revelation amid the municipal corporation election season, a gang of six youths was found smuggling deadly spurious liquor from Dhule to cash in on the rising demand for alcohol. Acting on technical inputs, the state excise department arrested all six and seized 1,248 bottles from houses in Kailasanagar and Shahaganj.

The arrested accused are Akash Raju Shingare (26, jinsi), Mohammed Junaid Mohammed Ilyas (24, naregaon), Shaikh Ilyas Shaikh Ejaz (26, asifiya colony), Shaikh Muzaffar Shaikh Liyakat (31, begumpura), Aniket Sainath Karari (26, shahaganj) and Akshay Bhagwan Basaiyye (29, kailasanagar).

With large-scale liquor consumption during elections, the gang allegedly sold alcohol at cheaper rates. Superintendent of state excise Abhinav Balure received information about the racket and directed inspectors Anand Chaudhari and Ajay Bagate to investigate. Samples confirmed the liquor was highly hazardous.

On January 5, based on a tip-off that three smugglers would arrive on Beed bypass for sales, a trap was laid and Ilyas, Junaid and Muzaffar were arrested with 960 bottles.

Akshay, Aniket and Akash…

During interrogation, the trio revealed they had procured bottles from Akshay, Aniket and Akash. Inspectors Priyanka Rathod, Renuka Kamble, Ankush Rathod,Gganesh Nagve, Pravin Puri and Ashok Sapkal raided their homes overnight and seized the remaining 96 bottles.

Dhule connection

The liquor was sourced from Kaushal Gundalekar, a habitual offender from Dhule, who lured the accused with high returns during elections. The gang bought a 48-bottle box for Rs 6,000, resold it for Rs 9,500, and further supplied it to dhabas and hotel operators for up to Rs 13,000. The operation involved excise personnel Chetan Wankhede, Hanumant Swami, Nikhil Kakade, Nandkishor Bhusari, Sharik Qadri, Sanjay Gaikwad and Sachin Pawar.

Six youths arrested

