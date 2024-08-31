Deaf & dumb man falls into pit at Cidco Chowk, dies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old man who was deaf and dumb died after falling into a pit dug at Cidco Chowk for public works. The deceased has been identified as Raju Nanasaheb Gaikwad (30, Mukundnagar, Sanjaynagar). The incident came to light at 10 am on Friday, 14 hours after falling into the pit on Thursday evening.

Raju was working at a hotel in the Cidco area to support his family. He left the home for his job on Thursday. However, he did not return home at night. Due to this, a disabled father, a deaf and dumb sister and a blind brother became worried about him.

He was found seriously injured in a pit dug for public works at Cidco Chowk, at 11 am on Friday. After being identified by nearby hoteliers, he was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Raju sustained serious injuries after falling on an iron pipe in the pit and succumbed to injuries at night.

No board, barricade near pit

His family members alleged that Raju fell down and died as the contractor did not take any safety measures at the work site. There are no notice boards or lights, barricades and the pit was not visible in the darkness. Upon learning about this incident, the manager of the contractor had given the promise to visit the GMCH for discussion on behalf of the company. However, no one came until evening.

Sit-in agitation with family in police station

As soon as the news of the incident came to light, Yuva Sena's Hanuman Shinde, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Satish Gaikwad, MIM's Kakasaheb Kakade, Saurabh Sonawane, Amol Bankar, Yogesh Sonawane rushed to the GMCH. In the evening, along with Raju's family, they staged a sit-in agitation at the MIDC Cidco Police Station and demanded to register a case.