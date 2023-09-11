Dean Dr Rathod addresses MBBS students

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Do not just rely on the bookish and Google search knowledge, but to become a good doctor learn by communicating with the patients and their relatives. The doctors should live a disciplined life”, advised the dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Sanjay Rathod to the students.

He was speaking during a programme ‘Dean’s Address’ organised to welcome the MBBS first-year students at GMCH on Monday. Deputy dean Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr Prasad Deshpande, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, Dr Bina Gadiya, Dr Saeeda Afrooz, Dr Mohd Laik, Dr Bina Kuril, Dr Vikas Rathod and others were present.

Dr Saeeda Afrooz said, ragging in the name of introduction is not allowed here. Still, if such incidents occur, the students should should not be afraid and immediately inform the professors. When you become seniors, even you should not indulge in such activities.