Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod transferred to Parbhani

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Sanjay Rathod was transferred to Government Medical College of Parbhani as dean on Wednesday. Dr Shivaji Sukre has given the charge of GMCH of the post. Dr Sanjay Rathod took the charge of the GMCH post on November 11, 2022.

On the completion of one year and one month, he was transferred today to Parbhani Government Medical College. Dr Shivaji Sukre who is head of Anatomy Department and holding additional charge of Parbhani Medical College, was given the additional charge of the GMCH of the city.

Dr Sukre took the charge at 4 pm today. Department heads, doctors and employees welcomed him. Earlier, he was deputy medical superintendent, medical superintendent and deputy dean for five years of GMCH. He said that he would focus on solving issues of medicines and cleanliness in the GMCH.