Debate arises over Bhumre's Aurangabad Lok Sabha candidacy

MLA Sanjay Shirsat's remark fuels speculation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (Shinde group) spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat announced on Thursday in Mumbai that guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre will contest the election from the Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Lok Sabha constituency. This declaration has ignited a debate over whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest this seat or yield it to Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

According to MLA Shirsat, some party seniors, including chief minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs, advocate for Lok Sabha representation. As a result, at least three ministers from Shinde Sena are anticipated to contest this year's MP elections. However, BJP has staked a claim on the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, traditionally held by Shiv Sena. union home minister Amit Shah publicly expressed BJP's interest in contesting from this seat during a recent public meeting on March 5. Despite this, local Shinde Sena leaders assert their right to the constituency and are adamant about contesting the election here.

Bhumre preparing for the elections

Bhumre, the aspiring candidate for Lok Sabha, is actively engaging in inauguration events for development works across various tehsils within the constituency, signaling his preparedness. Despite BJP's recent announcement of Lok Sabha candidates excluding Aurangabad constituency, clarity is still lacking regarding who will vacate this seat within the grand alliance. Nonetheless, Shirsat suggested that Bhumre will be the candidate for the Aurangabad constituency.