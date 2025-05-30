Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Limbgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tired of crop failure and mounting debt, a farmer ended his life by hanging in the house in Limbgaon village of Paithan tehsil. The incident came to light around 7 am on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Sukhdev Ganpat Nital (56, Limbgaon).

Police said that Nital owned seven acres of farmland in the Limbgaon area. He had taken a loan from a bank for agricultural purposes and had also purchased a tractor. However, due to irregular rainfall, he was not receiving satisfactory income from his farming activities. This led to growing concern over how he would repay his loans. On Thursday night, he died by suicide by hanging himself in a shed on his farm. Upon receiving the information, head constable Annasaheb Gawhane arrived at the scene, conducted a spot inspection (panchanama), and, with the help of villagers, brought Nital’s body down and transported it to the rural hospital at Pachod. The medical officer, Dr Vikram Thakare conducted the postmortem. A case of accidental death was filed on Friday afternoon.

Nital was a kirtankar (devotional preacher)

Nital had been part of the Warkari sect since childhood and also performed kirtans (devotional discourses). His funeral was held around 1 pm in Limbgaon. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, a daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.