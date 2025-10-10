Deccan Odyssey arrives with 26 tourists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s ambitious luxury train Deccan Odyssey arrived in the city today with 26 on-board tourists. It is learnt that the train has arrived in the tourist season after the month of May.

These tourists are from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, Spain, etc countries. They were accorded a traditional welcome by a folk artistes group led by Dilip Khanderai.

The Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) president Jaswant Singh said that the on-board tourists left in the afternoon to see Ellora Caves and Daulatabad Fort and then bid adieu to the city to resume their journey to Mumbai.