Deccan Odyssey arrives with British tourists in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s luxury train Deccan Odyssey arrived in the city on Friday, carrying 40 tourists from Britain. The visitors received a traditional welcome from folk artist Dilip Khanderay and his troupe.

After the welcome ceremony, the tourists proceeded to visit Ellora and Daulatabad in the afternoon. Following their sightseeing at the Ellora Caves, the group returned and later departed for Mumbai, said tourism expert Jaswant Singh.