Deccan Odyssey in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The luxury train Deccan Odyssey will be arriving in the city with 24 tourists on Sunday morning.

The Wild Trail journey train will reach early in the morning. The tourists on board will leave for the world heritage Ellora Caves at 7.30 am. In the evening schedule, they will visit the city’s pride, Bibi ka Maqbara and also have dinner in a local hotel.

Later on, the train will proceed to Tadoba and on the return journey, it will halt at Jalgaon on May 15 so that the on-board tourists could visit the world heritage Ajanta Caves.