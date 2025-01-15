Deceased karate champion gets 17 inflictions on body

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The mystery over the death of the 19-year-old student Pradeep Vishwanath Nipte in Osmanpura’s Mhada Colony on Tuesday evening continues to prevail on Wednesday. The deceased was a black belt champion in Karate.

Pradeep arrived six months ago in the city for studies. His father was a farmer by profession. Besides, 10 days ago, he moved to stay in a 3-room flat in an old apartment of Mhada Colony from Dashmeshnagar. On Tuesday at 6 pm, he was alone in the room, while his one friend went to a reading room, and the other two had gone to meet their relatives and enjoy kite flying. All of them returned to the room at 9.30 pm. As it was dinner time, they called him at 10.30 pm, but he did not respond as he was sleeping covering his whole body. Hence the friends removed the bedsheet and were shocked to see him lying dead. The assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Dr Ranjit Patil, inspector Atul Yerame, API Shivaji Chaure and four squads are investigating the case.

17 times stabbing

The doctors spotted 17 injuries at different spots of the body like on the neck, chest, throat and head. The deepest injuries were on the head and the back. All injuries would have been caused by one sharp-edged weapon only, believes the doctors.

Black Belt in Karate

Pradeep was slim but was a black belt in Karate. The attackers would have assessed that attacking him could not be an easy task. Hence when he was alone in the room he would be sleeping. As soon as he opened the door the accused would have attacked him on his neck in sleepy condition, believes the citizens.

Police inquiry

The police have started investigating his 20 friends including the room partners. The investigation is done considering the probability of any sort of conflict in college on Saturday; with some friends; or any personal dispute was there with a girlfriend etc.

The killers had taken away Pradeep’s mobile phone with them. It was switched off at 6.55 pm. Meanwhile, the question arises as to why would have they taken his mobile phone. The police are also investigating whether there is any involvement of drug addicts or a robbery attempt.