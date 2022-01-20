Decision for schools reopening in city after 8 days

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

Administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Astik Kumar Pandey said that the decision about schools reopening would be taken after eight days taking into consideration Covid situation.

It may be noted that experts had said that the third wave of Covid is dangerous for children.

The Government decided to shut down schools from January 6 with the rise in Covid and Omicron patients.

Parents and students demanded to reopen the schools as Covid patients is not high in those areas.

The Education Department also appeared ready for this. The State Government announced re-starting the schools from January 24. The local administration was given powers to take the decision as per the situation.

AMC administrator said that observation would be done considering Covid situation in the city and the decision would be taken after eight days. He said that the schools should continue online education till then.