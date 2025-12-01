Decision on alliance delayed as both parties have higher incoming candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nine meetings have been held between Shinde Sena and BJP regarding seat-sharing. Now, final discussions are underway for the remaining minor seats. Both parties are set to fulfill their dream of hoisting the saffron flag in the municipal corporation. Since both parties have a higher number of candidates entering, taking a decision on seat allocation is taking a little more time. The decision is expected either today or tomorrow, district guardian minister and Shinde Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat told journalists on Sunday.

Guardian Minister Shirsat said that although an alliance exists between MNS and Uddhav Sena, disputes over dominance are ongoing, he mentioned in response to a question. He added that the party will ensure that Shinde Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar is not wronged in Pune, and measures are in place if anyone tries to create hurdles. Shirsat also noted that Maha Vikas Aghadi is not together, Congress is a separate issue, and whether Sharad Pawar will contest with Maha Vikas Aghadi remains a question.