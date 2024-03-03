Decision to field 5,000 candidates, raises capacity concerns for election dept

EVM can accommodate only 184 candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to protest against perceived injustice, the Maratha community, led by reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil, has threatened to field a staggering 5,000 candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Concerns have been raised regarding the capacity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which can currently accommodate only 184 candidates. The move comes in response to an SIT inquiry against Jarange, who rejects the government's 10 percent reservation for the SEBC category, alleging persecution.

The decision to field such a vast number of candidates has prompted logistical challenges for election authorities. Questions loom over the allocation of election symbols, printing of ballot papers, and the handling of ballot boxes if the number of candidates exceeds EVM capacity.

The Election Department has confirmed that EVMs can only accommodate up to 184 candidates, and any decision to address this issue would lie with the Election Commission and local administration. Deputy collector of the election department, Devendra Katke, stated that the administration would act in accordance with the commission's directives in such a scenario.