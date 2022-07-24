Decisions made with emotion are a hindrance to progress

Aurangabad, July 24:

Every person's life has ups and downs. But the person who strictly follows the small resolutions always gets uplifted in his life and never gets disheartened, said Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj in the discourse of Dharmagyan camp organized at Shri Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal premises on Sunday.

He was guiding on the subject of ups and downs and problems in life. He said that one should think for two minutes before doing any work. While making any resolution, understand the resolution beforehand because the resolutions and decisions made with emotion are hindrances to progress. The 53rd birthday acharya Prasannasagarji Maharaj celebrated with enthusiasm. Devotees were present in large numbers.