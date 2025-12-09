Declare Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as independent railway division,

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway should be granted independent division status and that a new Vande Bharat Express should be introduced between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai). Considering the development of railway infrastructure in Marathwada, the need for new routes, as well as the expansion of industrial and tourism sectors, he urged the central government to pay immediate attention to these matters.

Dr. Karad stated that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the tourism capital of Maharashtra. Every year, millions of tourists visit the city due to world-famous sites such as Ajanta-Ellora Caves, Kailasa Temple, Daulatabad (Devagiri) Fort, Panchakki, and Bibi Ka Maqbara. Additionally, under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, nearly Rs 1 lakh crore investment is underway in the Shendra-Bidkin region. In this context, he emphasized the need for advanced railway facilities. He also noted that with the completion of pit line and sick line works in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, there are no obstacles to starting the proposed service.

Urgent approval for new railway routes

Dr. Karad raised questions regarding the survey of the proposed Sambhajinagar-Kannad-Chalisgaon route, which will connect Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to North India. He also demanded immediate approval for the important Sambhajinagar-Paithan-Beed-Solapur route. In addition, he informed the House that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Ahilyanagar-Pune route, a highly important line both industrially and as a North-South connector, has completed its survey.