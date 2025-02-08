Decline in birth rate cause of concern: Neeraj Hatekar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Investing in people and increasing their productivity is the need of the contemporary times. As productivity increases, we should increase competitiveness and sell our products all over the world. Making the necessary changes in infrastructure, institutional structure, and education should be the current priority of our country,” said Neeraj Hatekar, a veteran economist.

He was interacting with students during a special lecture on ‘Reservation Policy and Economic Equality’ organised at Vinoba Bhave Auditorium, MGM University, on Saturday.

University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr Rekha Shelke and others were present.

The veteran economist said he was worried when he looks at the younger generation today.

“We always talk about the demographic dividend, especially since India is known as a country of youth. However, our country's birth rate is declining. In a few years, the number of new babies being born in our country will be very low. Through this, the population will have aged and this current generation will be the last population dividend generation,” he said.