Decomposed Body Found in Nagzhari Riverbed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinahar

A decomposed body of an unidentified man, believed to be around 35 years old, was found in the Nagzhari riverbed near Limbewadi, Waluj on Thursday morning.

Villagers spotted the body around 9 am and alerted Waluj police. A team led by PSI Sandeep Wagh reached the spot and recovered the body with local help. The remains were sent to government medical college and hospital for post-mortem. A case of accidental death has been registered at Waluj police station.