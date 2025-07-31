Decomposed Body Found in Nagzhari Riverbed
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 31, 2025 19:20 IST2025-07-31T19:20:10+5:302025-07-31T19:20:10+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinahar
A decomposed body of an unidentified man, believed to be around 35 years old, was found in the Nagzhari riverbed near Limbewadi, Waluj on Thursday morning.
Villagers spotted the body around 9 am and alerted Waluj police. A team led by PSI Sandeep Wagh reached the spot and recovered the body with local help. The remains were sent to government medical college and hospital for post-mortem. A case of accidental death has been registered at Waluj police station.