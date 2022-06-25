Deep potholes made by gas line work on Jalna road

Large pits of 3 to 4 feet on Jalna road

Aurangabad, June 25:

Excavation was carried out to lay a gas pipeline near Jalna road, but they were not covered properly. The road has been eroded due to rains developing large pits up to three to four feet. The unpredictability of the pit has increased the chances of accidents.

Six months ago, a gas pipeline was laid along the Aurangabad-Jalna highway to supply CNG gas online. However, the Aurangabad-Jalna highway has become a death trap due to the contractor not filling up the deep pits properly after laying the pipeline. The number of these potholes is highest during Shendra Pati. The depth of the pits is unpredictable and can lead to major vehicle accidents. Motorists and citizens are demanding that the concerned department should immediately take notice of this and repair the pot holes.