Deepa clears NET
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2024 11:15 PM2024-02-03T23:15:02+5:302024-02-03T23:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deepa Namdeo Gaikwad qualified National Eligibility Test (NET)-December 2023 in Library and Information Science subject.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducted the NET in December and declared its result recently. She is a student from the Library and Information Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.