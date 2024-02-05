Deepak Gupta appointed as head of ASI Science Branch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The assistant superintending archaeological chemist (ASAC) of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Science Branch) of Western Zone, Deepak Gupta has been elevated as the deputy superintending archaeological chemist (DySAC), recently. He took over the charge as the head and DySAC of the zone, on February 1. The outgoing DySAC, Shrikant Mishra, retired from his service on January 31.

The new DySAC will be looking after the scientific projects and official affairs of the zone which comprises Marathwada, Vidarbha and Nashik regions.