‘Deepashikha’ Sangeet Sabha held in memory of IAS Hanmantrao Kulkarni

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fourth Deepashikha sangeet sabha, in memory of late IAS officer Hanmantrao Kulkarni, was held on Friday September 13. The initiative was started by his grandsons, Vardhan and Atharva Choudhari, as a tribute to their grandfather’s love for music and literature.

This edition featured vocalist Savani Gogte, disciple of Pandita Shubhada Paradkar of the Agra–Gwalior gharana, presented Raga ‘Shri’, Dadra, Natya Sangeet and Abhangas. She was accompanied by Vedang Kshirsagar on tabla and Gajanan Keche on harmonium.

Earlier editions included a tabla recital by Vedang Kshirsagar in Pune, a classical vocal by Kasturi Joshi in October 2024, and a semi-classical performance in Nanded this February.

The series is supported by Ojas, a cultural platform founded in 2021 by Atharva Choudhari. Ojas has so far provided a stage to nearly 500 young artists in classical music and dance.

Photo : Savani Gogte performing during the ‘Deepshikha’