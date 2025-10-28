‘Deepotsav’ by Karale couple leaves a lasting mark on Gangapur’s cultural scene

Gangapur

The ‘Deepotsav’ recently organised by the Karale couple turned into a memorable cultural evening for Gangapur, combining art, music, and performance in a grand celebration. The event began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Swami Shantigiri Maharaj. The stage design, decorations, and overall coordination drew appreciation from attendees, while the themed dress code for invitees added to the event’s elegance.

Film and television artists including Ashok Samarth, Ashok Shinde, Nishigandha Wad, Harshada Khanvilkar, and Priya Berde attended the event, interacting with guests throughout. Comedians Kushal Badrike and Hemangi Kavi entertained the audience with their trademark humour, while singers Akshata Sawant and Munawar Ali enriched the atmosphere with their musical performances. Tanvi Kishor hosted engaging couple-based games, keeping the audience involved till the end.

The artists acknowledged Santosh Karale’s contribution to social initiatives and urged him to take a leading role in Gangapur’s sustainable development. The event concluded with a dinner shared by guests and performers, lasting over four hours, making it one of the most talked-about cultural evenings in the district.