Defunct Shivajinagar railway gate irks people

Aurangabad, July 6:

The Shivajinagar railway gate became defunct after a dash by a truck on Wednesday at around 7 pm. The repairing work of the gate continued till 10 pm due to which the traffic on both the sides of the gate was hampered. The vehicle owners from Satara - Deolai area faced severe inconvenience as long queues of vehicles were seen on both the sides of the gate.

At 7 pm, the gate was closed to clear the route for Jaipur - Nanded Express. At that time a goods truck dashed the gate due to which it was defunct. As the gate was closed the residents going and coming to Satara - Deolai area had to wait on the road and some of them returned. There was a severe traffic jam on Shivajinagar, Deolai Chowk, Beed By-pass Road. The traffic police had to take strenuous efforts to regularize the traffic. The repairing of the gate continued till late night.

A similar incident occurred on June 30 morning. The the gate was closed for three hours since 10 am due to repairing work.