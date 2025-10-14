Degrees to be awarded to 100 UG, PG students in MNLU’s convocation ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The degrees will be awarded to 100 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the 4th convocation ceremony of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) to be conducted at 11 am, on October 18.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, MNLU Vice Chancellor Dr Bindu S. Ronald said that 42 students of BA-LLB (Hons), 57 candidates of LLM and one candidate of LL D from batches of the academic year 2020-25 would receive the degree in the ceremony.

Judge of the Supreme Court (SC) Justice Vikram Nath will be the chief guest while

SC Judge and Chancellor of the University Justice Prasanna Varale will preside over the function.

Former Judge of the SC Justice Abhay S Oka, Judge of the Bombay High Court and Pro-VC Justice Chandrashekhar, former judge of the Bombay HC and member of the executive council Ravindra V Ghuge, judge of the Bombay HC Justice Santosh G Chapalgaonkar and others will also grace the event..

Registrar Dr Dhanaji Jadhav said that the preparations for this ceremony have reached the final stage. Dr Prafulla Lele, Dr Anand Jayashette and Deputy Registrar Nivrutti Gajbhare were present at the briefing. conference.

Box

Name of Medal and Prize

The names of medal and prizes to be presented to the students are as follows;

-- Raj Narayan Bagla Gold Medal

--Adv M R Borde Gold Medal

--Prof Dr C J Samuel Gold Meda

--Lalitmohan Hiralal Vakil Gold Medal

--Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar Gold Meda

--Adv S A Deshmukh Gold Medal

--Adv B N Bajpai Gold Medal

-- N.M. Dhorde Gold Medal

--Justice S C Malte Gold Medal

--Adv C K Daphtary Prize