Delay in calling tender to dispose of bio-medical waste disappoints civic chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Expressing his displeasure over poor performance, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth took the civic officers concerned with the solid waste management section to task for not publishing a fresh tender to shortlist a private company to dispose of the bio-medical waste collection in the city scientifically. He also expressed his concern when he came to know that the delay had been done to support the 20-year-old Nashik-based contractor who was working by violating the MPCB norms!

The civic chief reviewed the progress and works of each section, at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) headquarters on Monday. Earlier, he had ordered them to invite and complete the tender process before the implementation of the code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections. However, during the review, he came across that several tenders were not even published. Hence he expressed his disappointment in the meeting, said the sources.

It may be noted that the Nashik-based company worked for 20 years and its term ended last year. Earlier, the journalists had brought to notice how the contractor was violating the Pollution Control Board norms. Hence the civic chief had ordered the section concerned to invite tender to shortlist a contractor who would be utilising the latest technology in the disposal of the bio-medical waste (collected from the hospitals and dispensaries). However, the section concerned failed to publish the tender. He also learned that the officials are trying to benefit the old contractor. Hence he took all of them to task for their lethargy and gave the necessary instructions.