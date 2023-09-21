Delay in opening of zonal office disappoints Satara-Deolai residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) Zone VIII office (for Satara-Deolai), while he was in the city for a cabinet meeting, on September 16.

The residents, however, grieved that the delay in functioning of the office is forcing them to make rounds of the Railway Station office.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete claimed that the office will be starting soon after completion of new furniture works and negotiation of rent with the landlord. The talks are underway, she said.

The Zone VIII office will be started in a shopping mall near MIT College, on Beed Bypass, but the civic administration rushed to inaugurate the office without signing a rent agreement.

The residents were happy when they came to know about the inauguration of the office, but their happiness was short-lived as the office was not started officially. Accordingly, they are forced to visit the railway station office to get their work done. It is for sure that the office will start after signing of the rent agreement.