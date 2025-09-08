Delayed panchanamas and missed golden hours spark public anger over police accident response

Raj Patil

Golden hours for accident response in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar often stretch longer than expected, with some panchanama taking over 8–10 days, drawing criticism from citizens about delayed police response.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s district range including Soyegaon, Paithan, Phulambri, Vaijapur, Gangapur, Kannad, Sillod, and Khuldabad covers a vast area. While the police force is equipped with resources, residents say response timing remains a concern. Patrols often reach accident sites quickly, but when officers rely on station vehicles, delays occur. Some areas, especially Sillod and Khuldabad, reportedly face significant delays during emergencies. Locals told Lokmat Times that in certain incidents, bystanders refrained from touching accident victims until police arrived. Limited vehicles at some police stations and the wide district coverage further complicate timely intervention. Some accidents in Sillod and Paithan reportedly faced delays in police reaching the spot. Officers sometimes rely on private transport to reach distant locations faster. Soyegaon, near the district boundaries, also experiences slower response due to the distance from police stations. An exclusive city report on police response improvements is expected to be published in the coming days.

Most of the police station and only car but for the accused

Most police stations have only one car assigned for their jurisdiction. Covering the entire area is very difficult. Moreover, the car is often used exclusively for transporting accused individuals to court, so it is unavailable for other duties most of the time according to the police sources.

Call for app integration

“Police must have a mobile phone tracker app so that their movements can be monitored, including the time of an accident and when they arrive to conduct a panchanama,” said an activist.

Caution urged at junctions

“I remember when the Vaijapur road was newly constructed. My only suggestion to people is to be cautious at junctions. Police coverage is difficult but most areas are covered. Now that officers use their private vehicles, beat marshals can reach the spot faster.”

– Kailas Prajapati, retired PI, Vaijapur

Timely police response

Most of the time, the police reach accident spots on time. Occasionally, the panchanama may be delayed, but officers ensure that work is completed efficiently. Whenever alerted on 112, the traffic police respond promptly and reach the location quickly to assist victims.

- Anand Zote, PI Traffic.

Police skip spot inspections

“Police rush to rural hospitals after accidents instead of visiting the spot. At places like Pathri Square, panchanamas are done at hospitals, leaving people worried and questioning accountability.”

Accident probes face delays

“Police often avoid or delay visiting accident sites, going directly to tehsil hospitals. If the victim dies, the panchanama is delayed by about eight days, though it should be done within 2–3 days.”

– Raosaheb Nade, activist, Paithan tehsil

