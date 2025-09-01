Delaying repayment of money is not abetment to suicide: HC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

"Delaying repayment of money taken on the pretext of a job offer cannot be considered as abetment to suicide," ruled the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. On this basis, Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Sushil Ghodeswar ordered the acquittal of Balasaheb Chavan, Milind Kamble, and Vikas Aghav from charges of abetment to suicide.

However, since the three had concealed the fact that they had already reached a compromise with the complainant, the bench directed them to deposit ₹60,000 within one month.

What was the criminal petition?

According to the complaint lodged by Meera, wife of the deceased Navnath Pendile, at the Ahmedpur police station –

The accused lured Navnath with the promise of a government job for ₹10 lakh. They took ₹6 lakh from him and gave him a fake appointment order. When Navnath demanded the money back, the accused kept delaying repayment. Distressed by this, Navnath committed suicide. Based on Meera’s complaint, the police registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment to suicide). After investigation, a chargesheet was filed. The accused, through Adv Ajinkya Reddy, petitioned the court to quash the FIR and chargesheet.

Defence of the accused

The complainant and the accused had reached a settlement, and Meera submitted an affidavit before the bench stating she did not wish to pursue the case further. Advocate Reddy argued that mere delay in repaying money does not amount to abetment under Section 306. On examining the FIR and the chargesheet, there was no evidence to prove that the accused had committed the offence. Adv Vishnu Kande assisted in presenting the defence.