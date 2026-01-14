Delegate registration begins for Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar –

The eleventh Ajanta–Ellora international film festival, which brings the finest films from across the world to cinema lovers in Marathwada, has been officially announced. The festival will be held from January 28 to February 1 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with participation from artists at national and international levels.

Delegate registration to attend the festival began on Saturday (January 10) and will remain open until the final day of the festival.

Cinema enthusiasts will get an opportunity to experience some of the best films from around the world, along with master classes and panel discussions. Delegate registration can be completed by visiting the official website of the festival.