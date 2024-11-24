Delegation explores startup collaboration at MAGIC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The MAGIC Business Incubator in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has a delegation from Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) to explore collaboration opportunities with local startups on Saturday.

Both organizations discussed connecting local startups to AMTZ’s advanced infrastructure, which includes state-of-the-art laboratories and expert resources. The collaboration aims to support startup growth and contribute to the “Make in India” initiative. The delegation, led by Dr. Jitendra Kumar Sharma, Managing Director of AMTZ (India’s largest medical device park with over 200 companies engaged in research), was briefed on MAGIC's initiatives to foster entrepreneurship and innovation. MAGIC Director Ashish Garde highlighted the incubator's efforts to promote startups and emphasized the potential for collaboration in medical device manufacturing.