delete names from outside Prabhag 4 limits

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The areas of Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura, Padegaon, Mitmita, Nandanvan Colony and Lakshmi Colony fall under Municipal Corporation Prabhag No. 4, yet the voter list of this prabhag has illegally included 3,000–4,000 names from areas outside the prabhag limits, such as Jaisingpura, Rawarspura and Tisgaon Gram Panchayat. These names should be immediately deleted, demanded Western deputy city chief of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT), Ganesh Lokhande, in a written application submitted on Monday to the Municipal Corporation Election Decision Officer-cum-Commissioner.

Names of voters from Tisgaon Gram Panchayat have been added to this list. Besides, voters from adjoining areas like Mill Corner, Kotwalpura, Khadkeshwar, as well as from Cantonment Board limits and nearby Garam Pani, Panchakki and Kohinoor Colony have also been included in Prabhag 4.

While preparing the voter list, on-site verification is mandatory, but it appears that has not been done. Therefore, approximately 3,000–4,000 names from outside the prabhag boundaries should be immediately removed, the objection application stated.