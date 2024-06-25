Delhi-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's evening flight delayed by 5 hours!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Owing to bad weather, Air India’s Delhi-Aurangabad bound domestic flight got delayed by five hours on Monday night.

As per the schedule, flight AI 456 arrives from Delhi to Aurangabad at 9 pm and leaves at 9.50 pm to reach Delhi at 11.30 pm.

It may be noted that Delhi and its surrounding areas are gripped with stormy winds and heavy rainfall, in the monsoon season. As a consequence, flight AI 456 took off late from Delhi airport on June 24. As a result, it reached Chikalthana Airport at 1.30 am (on Tuesday) and returned to Delhi at around 2.15 am.

According to sources, the airline operator had hinted to its passengers that there would be a delay of 2 hours, however, a five-hour delay proved to be testing of patience for the passengers (to be boarding and deboarding) from the city airport, but the delay was due to natural calamity rather than a technical one.