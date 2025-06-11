Delhi plane caught in stormy wind, diversted to Nashik

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IndiGo's Delhi-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight was caught in the stormy weather of the city on Wednesday evening.

The plane could not land on the runway of Chikalthana International Airport because of the gusty winds. As a result, the plane had to make three to four circuits over the city and divert to Nashik.

The passengers on this flight were panicked for a while conditions. IndiGo's Delhi-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight arrives in the city at 6.25 pm every day and departs for Delhi again at 6.55 pm.

The flight arrived in the city's skies at around 6.15 pm on Wednesday as per the regular schedule. Stormy winds blew in the city at that time. The plane was denied permission to land as the winds were blowing at a high speed. The plane hovered over the city sky and waited for the winds to calm down. Since the storm continued for a long time, it was decided to divert the flight to Nashik.

The flight departed for Nashik. The flight was scheduled to arrive from Nashik after 9.30 pm and fly to Delhi. Passengers going to Delhi had to wait at the airport till late due to this situation. When contacted, IndiGo officials did not respond.