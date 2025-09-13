Delhi team reviews parent groups in Hatnur, Jaitapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Under the Nipun Bharat Abhiyan, the Maharashtra School Education Department has launched a pilot project in Hatnur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, focusing on parent group formation, leader mothers’ role, and children’s development.

A Delhi team visited Hatnur and Jaitapur on Saturday to review the project and interact with parent groups. The delegation included Project Innovation head Neel Pathak, financial Head Pankaj Thakur, pace Centre’s Swapnil Rathod, and state Nipun team member Shankar Pol. They were joined by divisional coordinator Narayan Hakade and district coordinator Ajay Ingle. The team held household-level discussions with Rudransh, Arpita, and Dhanraj Parent Groups in Hatnur. The team reviewed presentations by the parent groups and acknowledged the progress of Hatnur and Jaitapur schools under the project. Guidance has been provided by Kannad group education officer Manish Divekar and Hatnur Cluster Head Sitaram Aher. Headmasters Suresh More, Ganesh Jadhav, and others participated in the initiative.