Deliberations on new technologies in the medical field

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Doctors from across Maharashtra have come together to discuss and deliberate on emerging technologies and research developments in the medical field at the 15th State-Level “Maha-Evecon 2025”, a three-day medical conference organized in the city by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra State under the IMA Women Doctors’ Wing.

The conference, being held at the IMA auditorium, featured various academic lectures, research paper presentations, poster sessions, and panel discussions on 7 and 8 November. The formal inauguration of the event will take place on 9 November at 12 noon, to be conducted by IMA state president Dr. Santosh Kadam. The occasion will also be graced by state secretary Dr. Anil Awhad, IMA women doctors’ wing chairperson Dr. Swapnanjali Awhad, state coordinator Dr. Kanchan Madar, and city secretary Dr. Yogesh Lakkas.

IMA city branch president Dr. Anupam Takalkar stated that Maha-Evecon 2025 serves as a platform for male and female doctors from across the state to engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas. A total of 1,250 doctors have registered for the conference, both online and offline.