Demand for Business Dues Not Abetment of Suicide: Bombay HC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Demanding money owed in a business transaction cannot be considered abetment to suicide,” observed Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, while recently quashing a case filed against four applicants for abetment of suicide.

The court noted that deceased Gajanan Gore had procured goods from several companies but failed to make payments. The demand for repayment alone cannot be interpreted as abetment to suicide, the bench ruled while issuing the order.

Background of the petition

Gore’s wife, Meera, had filed a complaint at Ardhapur Police Station in Nanded district against seven individuals, alleging they were responsible for driving her husband to suicide.

Gore, who worked in a private company dealing in fertilizers and agricultural medicines, had taken stock from multiple companies without paying. When pressed for repayment, he would reportedly say: “I don’t have money, don’t give me tension.” Under this stress, he consumed poison in his field and died by suicide. The complaint named Baban Dhake, Akash Kale, Vishal Thakur, and Rajeshwar Patil among those allegedly responsible.

Applicants’ submission

On behalf of the applicants, it was argued that Gore had even sent photographs of himself consuming poison to 8–10 individuals, along with a message stating: “Because you are demanding money, I am committing suicide.”

Three applicants had filed petitions through Advocate Anandsingh Bayas, while arguments were presented by Advocate Prithvirajsingh Bayas with assistance from Sheikh Abdulla and Advocate Rajat Untwal.