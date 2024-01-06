Demand for CID probe in Taur murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The murder of Gajanan Taur in Jalna should be investigated through the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Taur's supporters protested in front of the divisional commissioner office for this demand.

Gajanan Taur was shot dead by assailants last month at Mantha Chauphuli in Jalna town. Police have registered a case against Bhagwat Dongre, Laxman Gor, Tiger and other accused in this matter. The protesters alleged that a politician was suspected to be behind Taur's murder and that he was the one who killed him through contract killing.

In a statement, the protesters demanded that an inquiry be conducted through the CID to find out who is the mastermind behind the murder. Police have nabbed a few of the attackers, but the other accused are yet to be found. Those accused should be arrested immediately, narco tests should be done on all the accused and other demands were made by the protesters. Sanjay Taur and others participated in the movement.