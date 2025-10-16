Demand for compensation for dog-bite victim’s family

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city unit of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) demanded compensation for the family of the dog-bite victim. A delegation from JIH met Shaikh Shahid, the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer of the Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and submitted a memorandum to him.

In the memorandum, the JIH stated that an innocent three-year-old Shaikh Arman from Jafar Gate Mondha died from a dog-bite. It demanded compensation to the deceased's family, control over the stray dog population, and the capture of stray dogs to place them in dog shelters. The delegation included Abdul Jawwad Qadri and Adil Madni.