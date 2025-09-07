Demand for ensuring representation in government establishmentsSC/ST Welfare association takes the initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An initiative has been launched to frame a constitutional representation policy for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in government establishments. The SC/ST Welfare Association has stated that deliberate denial of representation is taking place and that inequality has worsened over the past 77 years due to the government’s failure to implement any concrete policy for these communities. A memorandum regarding this demand was submitted to Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

The delegation included chief promoter Bhimsen Kamble, convenor Bhaskar Sarode, Nilkanth Jivane, Ashok Tingote, Mahesh Sirsikar, and others. They pointed out that while public undertakings are carried out through government assets and financial aid in the form of tenders, lease contracts, honorariums, auctions, contracts, registrations, and licenses, no constitutional reservation or representation policy has been implemented for SC/ST communities in these service sectors.

The memorandum demanded that a definite representation policy be implemented for SC/STs in all service sectors run through outsourcing and external services in government establishments. It also called for the establishment of a ‘National Development Bank for SC/STs’ to ensure effective use of budgetary provisions allocated by the central and state governments under social justice schemes.

Minister Sanjay Shirsat held discussions on these demands and assured that they would be considered positively.

Caption: Delegation of SC/ST Welfare Association submitting a memorandum to Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat