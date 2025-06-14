Demand for inclusion of 26 villages under CSMRDA

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The planned development of 26 villages near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city has not taken place, leading to a demand made on Friday (June 13) to include these villages under the jurisdiction of the CSMRDA (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority). Ajinath Dhamane, State President of the Gramsanvad Sarpanch Association, submitted a memorandum regarding this demand to the Chief Administrator of Cidco.

Cidco had taken responsibility for the planned development of these villages wayback in 2006. However, even after nearly two decades, the area has seen no concrete development, as alleged in the memorandum. The villages still lack basic civic amenities such as government land plots, roads, electricity, and water. While Cidco has collected development charges over the years, no actual development has taken place. Dhananjay Vaishnav, Nikhil Dhamane, Vishal Gorade, Ishwar Dehede, Asif Pareb, Poonamchand Chavan, Sagar Waghmare, Bharat Puse, Asad Syed, Ratan Kale, Prabhakar Kale, and Annabhai Darade were present on the occasion.

The demand is to immediately bring these 26 Cidco-administered villages under the authority of CSMRDA. A separate, transparent, and fast-track development plan should be prepared for these villages and implemented without delay. It is also demanded that local elected representatives, farmers, and residents be involved in the development process — a demand that has remained unresolved for many years.