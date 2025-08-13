Demand for inquiry into submission of 3 tenders from Gujarat on same day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To carry out waste collection in the city, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) initiated a tender process. By the last date for submission, not a single company had applied. The civic administration then extended the deadline after making changes to the terms and conditions. Following this, three companies submitted bids on the same day. This sequence of events has raised suspicion, prompting Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve to send a letter to the Chief Minister demanding an inquiry.

Jigar Transport Company submitted its bid on August 4 at 12.07 pm. Just a few minutes later, at 12.22 pm, Western Imaginary Transcorn Pvt. Ltd. submitted its bid. Om Swachhata Corporation Pvt. Ltd. submitted its bid at 4.23 pm the same day. It is being alleged that all three companies acted in collusion when filing their bids.

Before the submission stage, a pre-bid meeting called by the municipal corporation was attended by representatives from 22 companies. However, only three companies, coincidentally all from the state of Gujarat, eventually submitted bids, which Danve’s letter describes as suspicious. He has also alleged that the tender conditions were tailored to suit a particular company.

The municipal corporation had earlier signed a ₹225 crore contract with the company currently handling the work. That amount has now been increased to ₹600 crore. Danve has demanded an investigation into the matter and action against the officials responsible.