Demand for investigation into HM of Waluj school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Management Committee of Zilla Parishad School, Waluj Mahanagar, demanded a probe into the arbitrariness and malpractice of the headmaster.

School Management Committee member Dnyaneshwar Shinde made a complaint to the Education Minister and the Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer.

Shinde alleged that the colour of the students' uniforms was changed three times while uniforms were given only to a few students.

“Also, students were not provided with shoes and socks during the academic years 2022 to 2025.

The headmaster violated the rules and collected house rent on the basis of fake documents, even though the government had ordered them to stay at the headquarters. A fee is charged while issuing school leaving certificates. However, no receipt is given for this,” he added.