Demand for releasing teachers’ pending salary

Aurangabad, April 9:

The different unions of teachers demanded to release the pending salary of teachers immediately in view of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Ramzan Eid. The pending salary for February month was not released.

Shikshak Samiti submitted a memorandum to the Finance Officer stating that the salary of March and April months should be released combined because of April 14, Mahaveer Jayanti, Ramzan Eid and Akshaya Tritiya.

District president of the Samiti Vijay Salkar said that the salary of teachers working in local self-governing body schools do not get salary on time.

A delegation of Shikshak Bharti met additional treasury officers Sanjay Dhivar and Vishnu Borude at Treasury Officer about the pending salary for February month.

The delegation members demanded the release of teachers' and employees' salary before April 14 in view of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti and Ramzan month. District president of the union Prakash Dane, Mahendra Barwal, Duttatray Gaikwad, Ramesh Jadhav and others were present. The treasury officers assured the delegation of releasing their pending salary before April 14.