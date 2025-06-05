Demand for separate police chowki in Akashvani area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A delegation led by Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress secretary Ajay Didore has formally demanded the establishment of a separate police chowki (outpost) for the Akashvani area.

The delegation met police inspector Ashok Shermale of Jawaharnagar Police Station on Thursday to present their request. Residents in the area have expressed growing concerns due to a recent surge in robberies and thefts. Over the past two to three months, several daylight burglaries have been reported between Akashvani and Trimurti Chowk, as well as in Jawahar Colony, creating a sense of insecurity among locals. PI Shermale assured the delegation that appropriate measures will be taken to address the issue promptly. The delegation included OBC congress cell state secretary Ashok Pagar, student congress district president Mohit Jadhav, Vijay Didore, Sagar Didore and others.