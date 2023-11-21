Demand for special train to Goa

Rise in number of travelers during Christmas holidays

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Today only three trains are running from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Goa. Due to lack of bus, rail and air connectivity, one has to reach another city to reach Goa. There is a demand to leave a special train for Goa via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at least during the Christmas holidays.

A large number of people go to Goa for tourism from the city. Tourists from home and abroad who visit the world famous Ajanta and Ellora Caves and other historical places also go to Goa from here. But, it takes a lot of effort to reach Goa from the city. To go to Goa by train, one has to go to Manmad, Ahmednagar or Pune. Rajkumar Somani of Railway Pravasi Sena said, Nanded-Panvel train was run by South Central Railway during Diwali. This train was successful. On the same lines, a train should be run from Nanded to Goa via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Rent up to Rs 2,200

There are currently three travel buses running from the city to Goa. The fare for these travels is between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,200. Travelers have to travel 16 to 18 hours to go to Goa.