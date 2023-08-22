Demand for Talathi exam centres as per candidates choice

Suggestions raised by MLC Satish Chavan, statement addressed to the Chief Minister and deputy CM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ongoing Talathi recruitment online exam in the state has been met with concern as candidates suggested exam centers have not been considered. Numerous candidates have been assigned exam centres located 400 to 500 km away from their chosen options, causing significant inconvenience. In light of this, MLC Satish Chavan has addressed a statement to the Chief Minister and deputy CM, urging them to prioritize the exam centres suggested by candidates.

The state government is conducting the recruitment process for 4,466 Talathi posts, attracting 10,41,713 applicants. The transparency of the examination has been entrusted to the 'TCS' company, with the exam commencing from August 17 and will continue till September 12. While applying online for the Talathi position, candidates were permitted to list three preferred exam centres, typically opting for centres close to their location.

Despite this, Chavan highlights that candidates are being assigned exam centres located hundreds of kilometers away, resulting in substantial financial burden due to costs associated with accommodation, meals, and travel, totaling around Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per candidate. For instance, candidates from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed districts are compelled to travel to Amravati, Wardha, and Nagpur for their exams. Additionally, he proposes that if candidates are not assigned their preferred centers, they should be granted free bus transportation upon displaying their hall tickets.