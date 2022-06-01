Demand to award D Litt to Ambedkarite movement leaders

Aurangabad, May 31:

Members of Swabhimani Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association (S-MUPTA) and Republic Party of India (RPI) demanded that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University should also award D Litt to Mahakavi Wamandada Kardak, adv Prakash Ambedkar, Ramdas Athavle, Gangadhar Gade and Prof Jogendra Kawade.

The university recently decided to award D Litt to NCP Sharad Pawar and union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

A delegation of S-MUPTA met vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole and informed him that the tenure of the Management Council is going to end soon and the decision of awarding D Litt in such a situation is objectionable.

“Even after this, you want to award the degree, you should also honour Mahakavi Wamandada Kardak, adv Prakash Ambedkar, Prof Jogendra Kawade, Ramdas Athavle with it,” the organisations office-bearers said.

Association president Dr Shankar Ambhore, Principal Dr Kishor Salve, Nagraj Gaikwad, Dr Arun Shirsath, Dr Sanjay Khillare and others were present.